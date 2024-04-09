Russian attack on family residence hall in Poltava Oblast: Number of wounded increased – photo

Aftermath of Russian attack on Poltava Oblast on 8 April. Photo: State Emergency Service in Ukraine

The number of wounded as a result of the Russian attack on a family residence hall in Poltava Oblast on the evening of 8 April increased to 12, including two children.

Source: Ihor Klymenko, Minister of Internal Affairs, on Telegram

Quote from Klymenko: "Almost 100 rescue workers were engaged in Poltava Oblast overnight. The enemy hit an apartment building. The invaders launched a missile attack last evening on a two-storey apartment building with about 30 people living there. Unfortunately, one person was killed and 12 were injured. Among them are two children."

Details: He said that the State Emergency Service units rescued two people, and psychologists of the National Police and the State Emergency Service provided assistance to about 20 residents.

Klymenko says that in addition, two three-storey houses, one four-storey building and about a dozen cars were damaged due to the missile attack.

The rescue operation lasted more than three hours.

Background: On the evening of 8 April, the Russian troops struck the civilian infrastructure in Poltava hromada, Poltava Oblast [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]. 10 people were reported to be wounded.

