All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian attack on family residence hall in Poltava Oblast: Number of wounded increased – photo

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 9 April 2024, 08:45
Russian attack on family residence hall in Poltava Oblast: Number of wounded increased – photo
Aftermath of Russian attack on Poltava Oblast on 8 April. Photo: State Emergency Service in Ukraine

The number of wounded as a result of the Russian attack on a family residence hall in Poltava Oblast on the evening of 8 April increased to 12, including two children. 

Source: Ihor Klymenko, Minister of Internal Affairs, on Telegram

Quote from Klymenko: "Almost 100 rescue workers were engaged in Poltava Oblast overnight. The enemy hit an apartment building. The invaders launched a missile attack last evening on a two-storey apartment building with about 30 people living there. Unfortunately, one person was killed and 12 were injured. Among them are two children."

Advertisement:
 
Aftermath of Russian attack on Poltava Oblast on 8 April
Photo: State Emergency Service in Ukraine

Details: He said that the State Emergency Service units rescued two people, and psychologists of the National Police and the State Emergency Service provided assistance to about 20 residents.

 
Aftermath of Russian attack on Poltava Oblast on 8 April
Photo: State Emergency Service in Ukraine

Klymenko says that in addition, two three-storey houses, one four-storey building and about a dozen cars were damaged due to the missile attack.

The rescue operation lasted more than three hours.

Background: On the evening of 8 April, the Russian troops struck the civilian infrastructure in Poltava hromada, Poltava Oblast [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]. 10 people were reported to be wounded.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Poltava Oblastmissile strikecasualties
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy signs bill on mobilisation

France decides to invite Russia to anniversary of Allied landings in Normandy

China calls for peace conference to resolve war, but insists on joint participation of Russia and Ukraine

Mayor of Lebedyn, Sumy Oblast, killed in action

Zelenskyy says Ukraine can't win without US support

Polish farmers did not allow any Ukrainian lorries to cross on three routes on 15 April

All News
Poltava Oblast
Russian forces strike civilian infrastructure in Poltava Oblast, one person killed
Explosion heard in Poltava Oblast during air-raid alert
Russians attack Poltava Oblast overnight: fire breaks out at industrial facility
RECENT NEWS
18:49
Kremlin comments on decision to exclude Putin from 80th anniversary of Normandy landings
18:02
France says Russia will be invited to anniversary of Normandy landings, but not Putin
17:41
2,000 elderly people known to be victims of enforced disappearance – Defence Intelligence
17:29
EXPLAINERHow local elections in Poland serve as a wake up call for Tusk government
17:06
Russian forces attack Kherson from Dnipro's east bank
17:03
Ukraine's Ground Forces specify reason for converting 67th Brigade into military unit
16:39
Ukraine's Human Rights Commissioner on mobilisation law: Best option we could hope for
16:27
Brigadier General Hennadii Shapovalov appointed Commander of Ukraine's Operational Command Pivden
16:14
German Chancellor asks Chinese leader to promote peace in Ukraine
16:00
Ukrainian Oscar-winning documentary 20 Days in Mariupol to be released on Netflix
All News
Advertisement: