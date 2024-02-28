All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Explosion heard in Poltava Oblast during air-raid alert

Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 28 February 2024, 23:24
Explosion heard in Poltava Oblast during air-raid alert
An explosion. Stock photo: Depositphotos

An air-raid warning has been announced in a number of Ukraine’s oblasts, and the sound of an explosion has been reported in the Myrhorod district, Poltava Oblast. 

Source: Filip Pronin, Head of Poltava Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "The enemy continues to fire on Poltava Oblast. The sound of an explosion has been heard in the Myrhorod district. However, no strikes have been recorded in the oblast. No one has been injured.

Advertisement:

I remind you once again that safety comes first."

Background: 

  • On the evening of 28 February, an air-raid warning was issued in Kyiv and a number of other oblasts due to the threat of missiles.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: explosionPoltava Oblastair-raid warning
Advertisement:

Polish border situation has gone too far economically and morally – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy warns US and Europe against losing to Shahed drones or Russian fighter jets

Six Ukrainians injured after car drives into crowd in Poland

All six crossing points on Polish-Ukrainian border blocked, 2,400 lorries in queue

Senior German officials confirm authenticity of officers' WebEx recording – WSJ

Zelenskyy: Commander-in-Chief has carte blanche for personnel changes

All News
explosion
Two civilians killed and 8 injured in Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast
Explosion rings out in Zaporizhzhia
Explosions heard in Khmelnytskyi Oblast
RECENT NEWS
22:29
Polish border situation has gone too far economically and morally – Zelenskyy
22:20
Heavy fighting underway in Ivanivske near Bakhmut, Russians attack Bohdanivka
21:40
Zelenskyy warns US and Europe against losing to Shahed drones or Russian fighter jets
21:22
Chinese representative claims Ukraine and Russia must negotiate
20:57
Search and rescue operations completed in Odesa – video
20:29
Lithuanian Foreign Minister on children killed in Odesa: Russia has to suffer immediate consequences
20:00
Largest number of Russian attacks is around Marinka – General Staff report
19:24
updated2 March attack on Odesa apartment building: bodies of two more children found under rubble
19:15
Leak of conversation between German officers is part of Putin's information war – German Defence Minister
19:04
Ukraine's Economy Ministry signs agreement to use artificial intelligence to help with demining Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: