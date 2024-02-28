Explosion heard in Poltava Oblast during air-raid alert

An air-raid warning has been announced in a number of Ukraine’s oblasts, and the sound of an explosion has been reported in the Myrhorod district, Poltava Oblast.

Source: Filip Pronin, Head of Poltava Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "The enemy continues to fire on Poltava Oblast. The sound of an explosion has been heard in the Myrhorod district. However, no strikes have been recorded in the oblast. No one has been injured.

I remind you once again that safety comes first."

Background:

On the evening of 28 February, an air-raid warning was issued in Kyiv and a number of other oblasts due to the threat of missiles.

