Russians attack Poltava Oblast overnight: fire breaks out at industrial facility

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 20 February 2024, 07:24
Russians attack Poltava Oblast overnight: fire breaks out at industrial facility
Stock Photo: Telegram of State Emergency Service of Ukraine

A fire has broken out at an industrial facility in the Kremenchuk District of Poltava Oblast as a result of an attack by Russian drones.

Source: Philip Pronin, Head of Poltava Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Pronin: "Enemy UAVs attacked Poltava Oblast overnight. Sounds of explosions were heard In the Kremenchuk district. An industrial facility was hit. It caused a fire."

Details: According to Pronin, there were no casualties.

Eighteen State Emergency Service fire appliances and 85 people were involved in dealing with the fire and its aftermath.

