Ukraine's ex-commander of Medical Forces resigns from military service due to health issues

Tetiana Ostashchenko, former Commander of the Medical Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has resigned from military service due to health issues. She has also been removed from military records.

Quote: "Following the order of the Defence Minister on 10 February 2024, Major General of the Medical Service Tetiana Ostashchenko was dismissed from military service due to health issues. The basis for the dismissal was the certificate of illness issued by the military medical commission for Tetiana Ostashchenko, stating her unfitness for military service with subsequent removal from military records."

Details: Judging by the date of dismissal, Ostashchenko left the army two months after she resigned from the position of Commander of the Medical Forces.

On 19 November Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Tetiana Ostashchenko from the position of the Commander of the Medical Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and appointed Anatolii Kazmirchuk, head of a military hospital in Kyiv, as a new commander.

On 13 November, Ukrainska Pravda reported that Defence Minister Rustem Umierov was preparing to dismiss Tetiana Ostashchenko, Commander of Medical Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, Commander of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group of Forces, and Serhii Naiev, Commander of Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Paramedics and volunteers involved in medical support for Ukraine’s Defence Forces have reportedly been insisting on Ostashchenko’s dismissal.

