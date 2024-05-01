All Sections
Media outlet posts video of possible Ukrainian ATACMS strike on Russian cluster in Luhansk Oblast – video

Alona MazurenkoWednesday, 1 May 2024, 17:18
Footage has been released of a cluster of Russian personnel being hit by ATACMS ballistic missiles near the settlement of Rohove in Luhansk Oblast.

Source: the Militarnyi channel; video on social media

Details: The footage, filmed by a drone, shows a large concentration of Russian personnel being hit by three missiles equipped with a cluster warhead.

Visually, the affected area and the quantity of submunitions are much bigger than with GMLRS missiles, making it likely the strike was conducted with ATACMS missiles.

In addition, the OSINT community has identified the affected areas using landmarks with the coordinates of 49.637335, 39.042763; 49.621673,39.060224; 49.637016,39.033770.

The affected areas are reportedly located approximately 78 km away from the contact line.

Exactly when the Ukrainian forces destroyed the Russian personnel cluster remains unknown.

