Total of 100 combat clashes over past day, with 33 of them taking place on Avdiivka front – Ukraine's General Staff

Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 1 May 2024, 19:14
Ukrainian defenders. Stock photo: 38th Separate Marine Brigade

A total of 100 combat clashes took place on the front line over the last day. The Russians carried out two missile strikes and 41 airstrikes and fired from multiple-launch rocket systems at the positions of Ukrainian forces and populated areas 42 times. 

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 1 May

Details: On the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian forces repelled 11 Russian attacks near Ivanivka, Kyslivka, Kotliarivka, Berestove and Kopanky (Kharkiv Oblast) and Stelmakhivka (Luhansk Oblast).

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian defenders repelled nine Russian attacks near Novoiehorivka, Hrekivka, Nevske and Serebrianka Forest (Luhansk Oblast) and Terny (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 14 attacks near Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast) and Verkhnokamianske, Spirne and Novyi (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians tried to improve their tactical position. 

On the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian forces repelled 33 Russian attacks near Kalynove, Arkhanhelske, Prohres, Ocheretyne, Sokil, Soloviove, Novopokrovske, Semenivka, Umanske, Yasnobrodivka, Netailove and Pervomaiske (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians, supported by aircraft, tried to drive Ukrainian units from their positions.

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukraine’s Defence Forces are continuing to hold back the Russians near the settlements of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka, Vodiane and Urozhaine (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians, supported by aircraft, tried to break through Ukrainian defences 17 times.

On the Orikhiv front, the Russians, supported by aircraft, attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders near Staromaiorske (Donetsk Oblast) and Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia Oblast) two times.

On the Kherson front, the Russians did not give up their attempts to drive Ukrainian units from their positions on the left (east) bank of the Dnipro River. Over the past day, they launched five unsuccessful attacks on Ukrainian troops' positions near the village of Krynky (Kherson Oblast).

Quote: "Over the past 24 hours, Ukraine’s Air Force hit a command post and seven clusters of enemy military personnel. 

Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery hit a UAV ground control station and a cluster of enemy military personnel."

