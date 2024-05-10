Ukraine's air defence downs all 10 launched Shahed drones overnight

Mobile fire group. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Russians attacked Ukraine once again on the night of 9-10 May, deploying 10 Shahed drones. Ukraine’s air defence has successfully downed all aerial targets.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Quote: "Assets and personnel of the Air Force destroyed all launched drones."

Updated: Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of Ukraine's Air Force, reported that in addition to 10 Shahed drones launched from the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea on the night of 9-10 May, the Russians had also deployed two S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles from Russia’s Belgorod Oblast toward Kharkiv Oblast.

All drones were successfully destroyed within Odesa, Mykolaiv and Kherson oblasts.

The Russians launched attack drones from the south on the night of 9-10 May. An air-raid warning was in effect in the south-eastern oblasts during the night.

