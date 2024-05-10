All Sections
Ukraine's air defence downs all 10 launched Shahed drones overnight

Ivashkiv OlenaFriday, 10 May 2024, 06:38
Ukraine's air defence downs all 10 launched Shahed drones overnight
Mobile fire group. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Russians attacked Ukraine once again on the night of 9-10 May, deploying 10 Shahed drones. Ukraine’s air defence has successfully downed all aerial targets.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Quote: "Assets and personnel of the Air Force destroyed all launched drones."

Updated: Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of Ukraine's Air Force, reported that in addition to 10 Shahed drones launched from the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea on the night of 9-10 May, the Russians had also deployed two S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles from Russia’s Belgorod Oblast toward Kharkiv Oblast. 

All drones were successfully destroyed within Odesa, Mykolaiv and Kherson oblasts.

Background: 

  • The Russians launched attack drones from the south on the night of 9-10 May. An air-raid warning was in effect in the south-eastern oblasts during the night.

Subjects: Shahed dronedrones
