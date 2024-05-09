Ukraine's air defence responds in Odesa Oblast

Ukraine’s air defence systems were responding to attacks by Russian Shahed drones in Odesa Oblast on the night of 8-9 May.

Source: Dumska, a local media outlet in Odesa

Quote at 01:02: "Air defence systems are responding in the oblast."

Details: Later, Dumska reported that it was "loud in Chornomorsk" and mentioned new explosions in the oblast, adding that air defence systems were responding.

Updated: The all-clear was given in Odesa Oblast at 02:16.

Background: Ukraine’s Air Force warned of the threat of Russian attack drones from the Black Sea on the night of 8-9 May.

