Russians carry out 5 attacks in Kharkiv Oblast – General Staff report

On 10 May, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported five Russian attacks on the Slobozhanske front in Kharkiv Oblast.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 10 May

Quote: "On the Slobozhanske front, the enemy carried out 5 attacks in and around the settlements of Krasne, Morokhovets, Oliinykove and Hatyshche in Kharkiv Oblast. They inflicted airstrikes in and around the settlements of Hlyboke, Lukiantsi, Ohirtseve, Vovchansk, Vilcha, Lyptsi, Slobozhanske, Sosnovyi Bir, and Ukrainske in Kharkiv Oblast."

Details: Over the course of the day, 91 combat clashes occurred at the front.

The Russian army carried out 92 attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems, as well as 6 missile strikes and 67 airstrikes.

On the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian troops repelled 10 attacks in the vicinity of Synkivka, Berestove (Kharkiv Oblast) and Stelmakhivka in Luhansk Oblast, where the Russians attempted to improve their tactical position with the use of aircraft.

On the Lyman front, Ukraine’s Defence Forces repelled six attacks near the settlements of Makiivka in Luhansk Oblast and Torske in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian troops repelled 17 attacks in the settlements of Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast; Verkhnokamianske, Rozdolivka, Hryhorivka, Bohdanivka, Kalynivka, Klishchiivka and Andriivka in Donetsk Oblast, where the Russians attempted to improve their tactical situation with the support of aircraft.

On the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian troops withstood 22 attacks in the settlements of Kalynove, Novooleksandrivka, Sokil, and Umanske in Donetsk Oblast, where the Russians attempted to drive Ukrainian units from their positions with support from aircraft.

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukraine’s Armed Forces continue to contain the Russians in the vicinity of Krasnohorivka, southwest of Novomykhailivka and Solodke, Donetsk Oblast, where the Russians attempted to break through Ukrainian soldiers' defence three times.

On the Orikhiv front, the Russians attacked Ukrainian troops' positions eight times in Staromaiorske, Donetsk Oblast, and Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

On the Kherson front, the Russians did not carry out offensive actions during the day.

During the day, aircraft of the Defence Forces and units of the Rocket Forces and Artillery of Ukraine targeted an anti-aircraft missile system, a radar station, and 17 clusters of Russian personnel.

