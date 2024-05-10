All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Fighting in Kharkiv Oblast: Russians assault Pletenivka but are blocked near Hatyshche

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 10 May 2024, 18:00
Fighting in Kharkiv Oblast: Russians assault Pletenivka but are blocked near Hatyshche
Screenshot: Deep State

Fighting is ongoing in Kharkiv Oblast where the Russians occupying forces switched to active combat actions in border regions.

Source: a source of Ukrainska Pravda in military circles

Quote: "Active gunfights are ongoing near the settlement of Krasne. In this district the Defence Forces of Ukraine are launching attacks on the Russians.

Advertisement:

Units of the Defence Forces are blocking the enemy near the settlement of Hatyshche, where active gunfights are ongoing."

Details: Russian forces also continue conducting assault actions in the outskirts of the settlement of Pletenivka.

Background:

  • On 10 May, it was reported that Russian forces had intensified their activities in Kharkiv Oblast, with fighting taking place there.
  • During a briefing with Slovakian President Zuzana Čaputová, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy confirmed that Russian troops had launched a new wave of offensive actions on the Kharkiv front.
  • Ukraine's Defence Ministry reported that reserve units had been sent to the north of Kharkiv Oblast.
  • Border hromadas of Kharkiv Oblast are under intense large-scale Russian bombardment, resulting in injuries and fatalities among civilians. The population of Vovchansk and its surrounding settlements in Kharkiv Oblast are being evacuated.  [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]
  • Sources of Ukrainska Pravda in military circles claim that Russian forces have captured four border villages in Kharkiv Oblast. Local authorities deny the loss of territory, stating that no territory had been lost.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Kharkiv Oblastwar
Advertisement:

Man who shot Slovak PM could be a part of pro-Russian militarised group – photos

Intensity of combat action on Kharkiv front increases – Ukraine's General Staff

Rolling blackouts to be in effect throughout Ukraine on 16 May – Ukraine's national energy company

Emergency power outages implemented in Kyiv and number of oblasts

50 countries and organisations agreed to take part in Ukraine's Peace Summit in Switzerland

Zelenskyy strongly condemns assassination attempt on Slovak PM and wishes him speedy recovery

All News
Kharkiv Oblast
Russians capture 4 villages in Kharkiv Oblast, try to advance on Vovchansk, source says
Russian forces bombarding Kharkiv Oblast, causing fatalities and injuries among civilians
Zelenskyy describes situation in Kharkiv Oblast
RECENT NEWS
23:17
Explosions rock Sevastopol in Crimea, air defence responding – video
22:33
37 Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast recorded in one day, with one person killed and one wounded
22:07
Russian attack in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast kills 2 railway employees
22:04
US intelligence says Russia has stepped up disinformation campaign against Zelenskyy
21:56
Russian missile debris lands on porch
21:54
ID stops bullet and saves life of border guard in Vovchansk – photo
21:09
Man who shot Slovak PM could be a part of pro-Russian militarised group – photos
21:00
Intensity of combat action on Kharkiv front increases – Ukraine's General Staff
20:55
Russians target densely populated district of Kharkiv, injuring people and damaging 5-storey building
20:47
Rolling blackouts to be in effect throughout Ukraine on 16 May – Ukraine's national energy company
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: