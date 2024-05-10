Fighting in Kharkiv Oblast: Russians assault Pletenivka but are blocked near Hatyshche

Fighting is ongoing in Kharkiv Oblast where the Russians occupying forces switched to active combat actions in border regions.

Source: a source of Ukrainska Pravda in military circles

Quote: "Active gunfights are ongoing near the settlement of Krasne. In this district the Defence Forces of Ukraine are launching attacks on the Russians.

Units of the Defence Forces are blocking the enemy near the settlement of Hatyshche, where active gunfights are ongoing."

Details: Russian forces also continue conducting assault actions in the outskirts of the settlement of Pletenivka.

Background:

On 10 May, it was reported that Russian forces had intensified their activities in Kharkiv Oblast, with fighting taking place there.

During a briefing with Slovakian President Zuzana Čaputová, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy confirmed that Russian troops had launched a new wave of offensive actions on the Kharkiv front.

Ukraine's Defence Ministry reported that reserve units had been sent to the north of Kharkiv Oblast.

Border hromadas of Kharkiv Oblast are under intense large-scale Russian bombardment, resulting in injuries and fatalities among civilians. The population of Vovchansk and its surrounding settlements in Kharkiv Oblast are being evacuated. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Sources of Ukrainska Pravda in military circles claim that Russian forces have captured four border villages in Kharkiv Oblast. Local authorities deny the loss of territory, stating that no territory had been lost.

