White House does not expect serious breakthroughs from Russia’s offensive in Kharkiv Oblast

The US anticipates Russian forces to continue pushing as part of their latest offensive attempt in the north of Kharkiv, but does not anticipate "major breakthroughs".

Source: John Kirby, White House National Security Communications Advisor, writes AFP, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Commenting on Russian activity in the north of Kharkiv Oblast, Kirby stated that the US expected an offensive and that Russian forces were preparing for it during a lengthy delay in approving more support for Ukraine in Congress.

Quote: "It is certainly possible that the Russians are setting themselves up for a larger assault on Kharkiv," Kirby said, underlining that the White House does not anticipate any significant breakthroughs from the Russian forces.

In addition, he claimed that the US is sure that the influx of military aid will allow Ukraine to withstand these attacks in 2024.

The White House expects that Russian forces would intensify the fire and shift more troops, attempting to establish a small buffer zone along the Ukrainian border. Nonetheless, Kirby stated that the White House is confident in Ukrainian forces and that they are working around the clock to assist Ukraine with the equipment, resources, and weapons it needs to defend itself against these attacks.

On 10 May, it was reported that Russian forces had intensified their activities in Kharkiv Oblast, with fighting taking place there. Sources of Ukrainska Pravda in military circles claim that Russian forces have captured four border villages in Kharkiv Oblast. Local authorities deny the loss of territory, stating that no territory had been lost.

Border hromadas of Kharkiv Oblast are under intense large-scale Russian bombardment, resulting in injuries and fatalities among civilians. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.] The population of Vovchansk and its surrounding settlements in Kharkiv Oblast are being evacuated.

