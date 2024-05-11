All Sections
Pentagon does everything possible to quickly deliver weapons to Ukraine

Ivashkiv OlenaSaturday, 11 May 2024, 02:13
Pentagon does everything possible to quickly deliver weapons to Ukraine
Pentagon from the sky. Photo: Wikipedia

The US Department of Defense has ensured the delivery of some weapons to Ukraine's Armed Forces positions from the previous military support package, and it has been making efforts to deliver the remaining weapons and equipment, including those from the new aid package.

Source: John Kirby, National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the White House; Ukrinform

Quote: "Some items from the first defence assistance package, which we announced under the law for supplemental funding on the same day the president signed it, have made it to the battlefield, into the hands of Ukrainian military personnel. 

The [US] Department of Defense is literally moving heaven and earth to make this happen as quickly as possible. And work is still ongoing on the deliveries of what remains from the previous package."

Details: Kirby emphasised that he would not specify what exactly has been delivered due to operational security considerations. However, he said that rapid delivery had been achieved by pre-positioning military aid in European warehouses. Some equipment will take more time to reach Ukraine. 

He also pointed out that the Pentagon is working at the same rapid pace to provide Ukraine with a new US$400 million military aid package.

He believes that this package is quite serious. The variety of systems it contains is impressive.

Background: 

Subjects: USAaid for Ukraine
