Attack on oil processing plant in Russia's Kaluga Oblast was special operation of Ukraine's Defence Intelligence

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 10 May 2024, 13:13
Attack on oil processing plant in Russia's Kaluga Oblast was special operation of Ukraine's Defence Intelligence

An oil processing plant in Kaluga Oblast in Russia was attacked with drones the night of 9-10 May as a result of an operation by Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU).

Source: source of Ukrainska Pravda in DIU

Details: Reportedly, the facility was attacked with several kamikaze drones.

Locals report that before the explosions on the premises of the Pervy Zavod oil processing plant, a sound of flying drones and the operation of air defence could be heard. On the site of the drone strike, a massive fire broke out and emergency services arrived at the scene. The information about the strike on the oil processing plant was also confirmed by Vladislav Shapka, head of Kaluga Oblast.

The witnesses report that the fire engulfed the tanks with diesel fuel and fuel oil.

Pervy Zavod is the largest oil and chemical facility in Kaluga Oblast located about 300 km away from the Russian-Ukrainian border. The plant processes commercial crude oil and gas condensate.

This facility was already attacked by Defence Intelligence of Ukraine on 15 March 2024.

