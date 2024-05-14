War is taking lives, crippling mental health and impeding education of children in Ukraine – UNICEF

At least 1,993 children in Ukraine have been killed or injured since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, an average of two children per day. These are the figures that the UN has been able to verify, while noting that the true figure is likely much higher.

Source: UNICEF report

Quote: "Beyond the killings of children and the physical harm caused by the attacks, many children across Ukraine have experienced levels of loss and violence harmful to their mental health and well-being. Half of young teenagers report having trouble sleeping, and 1 in 5 have intrusive thoughts and flashbacks."

More details: UNICEF stressed that almost half of the children enrolled in schools in Ukraine do not attend full-time education, and almost a million children across the country do not have access to full-time education at all due to security concerns.

