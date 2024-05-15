Russians attack Mykolaiv, six people wounded – photo

Russian troops attacked Mykolaiv on the afternoon of 15 May, with two hits recorded. Six people were injured in the attack.

Source: Vitalii Kim, Head of Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration, Ukraine’s Air Force

Details: At 11:46, Kim reported that the Russian attack resulted in two hits on Mykolaiv Oblast.

Before that, the Air Force issued a warning of the threat of ballistic missile attacks from the south.

Updated: Later, Kim wrote that three people had been injured as a result of the attack.

"They are in a moderate condition", he posted.

