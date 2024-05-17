All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Putin states Russia has no plans to capture Kharkiv "as of today"

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 17 May 2024, 13:09
Putin states Russia has no plans to capture Kharkiv as of today
Vladimir Putin. Photo: Getty Images

Russian ruler Vladimir Putin has stated that "as of today", Russia does not plan to seize the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv.

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency RIA Novosti, citing Putin

Quote: "As for Kharkiv, there are no such plans as of today."

Advertisement:

Details: At the same time, Putin stated that Russian troops in Kharkiv Oblast "have been moving strictly according to plan every day, achieving success."

Background:

  • On 10 May, it was reported that Russian forces had intensified their activities in Kharkiv Oblast, with fighting taking place there.
  • During a briefing with Slovakian President Zuzana Čaputová, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that Russian troops had launched a new wave of offensive operations on the Kharkiv front.
  • Ukraine's Defence Ministry reported that reserve units had been sent to the north of Kharkiv Oblast.
  • The Russians have seized up to 10 villages in Kharkiv Oblast. The Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group reported that the grey zone in Kharkiv Oblast is not expanding, and Ukrainian forces are not letting the Russians advance deeper into the oblast.
  • UK Defence Intelligence believes it is unlikely that Russia has built up sufficient combat power to capture Kharkiv without bringing additional forces to the oblast.
  • Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said that there are no plans to evacuate the population or certain groups of residents from the city of Kharkiv as of 15 May. On the contrary, people are currently coming to the city from those settlements in Kharkiv Oblast where active hostilities are taking place.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: PutinKharkivwar
Advertisement:

US announces new US$275 million aid package for Ukraine

Russia uses African Corps in its offensive on Vovchansk – UK intelligence

Plane of Ukraine's former pro-Russian president arrives in Belarus, where Belarussian and Russian leaders meet – Belaruski Hajun

Hungary wants to redefine its NATO status to opt out of supporting Ukraine

Putin still not ready for peace – Macron

Russian attack on Kharkiv printing house destroys 50,000 books – photos

All News
Putin
China and Russia insist on "political" solution to war in Ukraine – Xi Jinping
Putin to definitely talk about Ukraine in China – Peskov
Putin arrives in China and plans to have one-on-one conversation with Xi – video
RECENT NEWS
23:10
Zelenskyy says new US military aid package is critical as Russians intensify attacks
22:11
Germany officially confirms transfer of another IRIS-T air defence system to Ukraine
21:57
US announces new US$275 million aid package for Ukraine
21:49
Zelenskyy: Putin is powerless without lies, fears Peace Summit outcomes
21:28
Zelenskyy: Ukraine's Armed Forces control border areas of Kharkiv Oblast
21:16
Ukraine's Foreign Minister urges allies to ignore Moscow's alleged readiness for a truce
21:05
Ukraine's Air Force hits 16 clusters of Russian military personnel – General Staff report
21:01
Iceland reacts to Russia's provocations against Western neighbours in Baltic States
20:53
EXPLAINERWhy UN Srebrenica resolution is important for Ukraine
20:46
Germany sends another IRIS-T system to Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: