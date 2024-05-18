Russians attacked twice on Kharkiv front – Ukraine's General Staff

The Russians have tried to break through Ukrainian defences near Hlyboke-Lyptsi and Buhruvatka-Starytsia on the Kharkiv front twice.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 23:00 on 17 May

Quote: "The Defence Forces are controlling the situation. Our defenders are conducting assault actions in certain areas to improve tactical positions, as well as carrying out area clearing operations. The Ukrainian units are reinforcing defences to enhance their tactical position near the city of Vovchansk."

Details: The General Staff reported that 101 combat clashes had taken place on the frontline since the beginning of the day. The Russians launched 15 missile attacks and 70 airstrikes, 452 attacks by kamikaze drones and fired almost 2,843 times on the positions of Ukrainian troops.

On the Kupiansk front, six combat clashes took place. Ukrainian troops successfully repelled three Russian attacks. The other three combat clashes are ongoing near Kyslivka-Ivanivka and Krokhmalne-Berestove. The situation is under control.

On the Siversk front, the Russians made five attempts to break through Ukrainian defences, concentrating their efforts near the village of Rozdolivka. The situation is under control.

On the Kramatorsk front, the number of combat clashes has increased to 15. Ukraine’s Defence Forces managed to hold their positions. The situation is tense, but under control.

The number of combat clashes hasn’t changed on the Pokrovsk front. Since the beginning of the day, the Russians have attacked Ukrainian positions 25 times. The fighting continues near the settlements of Novooleksandrivka, Sokil and Nevelske. The Russians persist in their attempts to advance towards the village of Novooleksandrivka.

On the Kurakhove front, the Russians tried to break through the Ukrainian defence 16 times. Combat clashes are ongoing near the settlements of Paraskoviivka and Vodiane. The situation is under control.

On the Vremivka front, the Russians conducted three attempts to improve their tactical position. Ukrainian troops repelled two Russian attempts to advance towards Staromaiorske. Another combat clash is ongoing near the village of Rozdolne.

On the Prydniprovske front, the Russians persist in their intention to drive Ukrainian troops from the Dnipro River's left (east) bank.

Ukrainian troops repelled 13 Russian attacks near the village of Krynky. The Ukrainians did not lose any positions during the fighting.

On the Lyman, Toretsk, Huliaipole and Orikhove fronts, the Russians did not conduct any offensive (assault) actions today.

Ukrainian defenders are supplied with appropriate forces and means and reinforced with reserves to seize the initiative on the battlefield.

