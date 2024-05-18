Five civilians injured, including 2 children, in Russian attack on Kharkiv

Russian troops attacked Kharkiv again on the afternoon of 18 May.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration; Ukrainian Air Force

Quote from Syniehubov: "The occupiers attacked Kharkiv.

Information about the casualties is being checked by the relevant services."

Details: The air-raid warning has been issued in the oblast for six hours in a row.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported a missile threat in Chernihiv Oblast.

Updated: Syniehubov reported that the Russians had hit a residential area.

Several houses have been destroyed, and five people have been injured. Among them are two children, aged 13 and 16, who suffered light injuries.

