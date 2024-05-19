Russian troops fire over 3,000 times on Ukrainian positions and keep trying to capture Volchansk – Ukrainian General Staff

Russian troops fired over 3,000 times on the positions of Ukrainian troops and continued to try to capture Vovchansk over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 00:00 on 19 May

Quote: "The situation at the front remains tense. Ukrainian defenders are repelling the onslaught of the Russian occupiers, strengthening our defence and, under favourable conditions, counterattacking."

Details: The General Staff reported that since the beginning of 18 May, Russian troops have launched 3 missile strikes and 38 airstrikes (including 56 aerial guided bombs), used 404 kamikaze drones, and fired more than 3,000 times on Ukrainian troops' positions.

A total of 12 combat clashes took place on the Kharkiv front. Ukrainian troops repelled six attacks south of Hlyboke and Lukiantsi in Kharkiv Oblast. The Russians are continuing to try to break through the defences of Ukrainian units in the direction of Zelene and are trying to capture Vovchansk. Russian forces are using aircraft to carry out airstrikes: two guided aerial bombs in Kharkiv, five in Vesele, and four near Liptsi over the past day.

Ukraine’s defence forces are trying to push the Russians away near Hlyboke and Vovchansk.

Preliminary reports indicate that total Russian losses over the last day amounted to 125 soldiers. The Russian troops also lost 31 pieces of weapons and military equipment, including three tanks, six cannons and mortars. In addition, 15 Russian shelters were destroyed. The General Staff adds that the information is being updated.

The number of combat clashes on the Kupiansk front increased to 11 over the last day. Ukrainian defence forces successfully repelled Russian attacks near Synkivka, Ivanivka and Berestove.

The situation on the Lyman front did not change significantly. The Russians launched six unsuccessful attacks near Novosadove, Torske and Hryhorivka.

On the Kramatorsk front, the Russians tried to break through the defences of Ukrainian troops 15 times. The Russians were unsuccessful, suffered losses and retreated near Kalynivka, Klishchiivka, Andriivka and Kurdiumivka. Fighting continues near Novyi and Ivanivske (Donetsk Oblast). The Ukrainian General Staff reported that the situation is under control.

The situation on the Pokrovsk front remains difficult. The Russian troops made 23 attacks. Combat fighting is ongoing. The Russians have intensified significant efforts to strike and launch an assault near Netailove (Donetsk Oblast). Ukraine’s defence forces are taking measures to stabilise the situation.

Preliminary estimates of Russian losses in this area amounted to 235 soldiers killed and wounded, one tank, an ammunition storage point, an artillery piece, a vehicle and two UAVs destroyed. In addition, three tanks, three howitzers, an infantry fighting vehicle and a car were damaged. "The information is being updated," the report added.

On the Kurakhove front, the number of combat clashes increased to 11. The Russians are trying to increase their efforts near Paraskoviivka (Donetsk Oblast). Fighting continues near Krasnohorivka and Kostiantynivka. The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said that the situation remains under control.

On the Vremivka front, the Russians made three unsuccessful attempts to break through the defences of Ukrainian troops near Staromaiorske.

On the Orikhove front, the Ukrainian Defence Forces repelled a Russian assault northwest of Verbove. No positions were lost. The General Staff stated that the situation was under control.

On the Prydniprovske front, Ukrainian troops repelled four Russian attacks near Krynky (Kherson Oblast). The General Staff notes that the Russian forces were not successful, and Ukrainian defenders did not lose any positions.

