One civilian killed, one injured in Russian drone attack on Kherson Oblast

The village of Stanislav (Kherson Oblast). Photo: DeepStateMap

A man has been killed and a woman injured in the village of Stanislav (Kherson Oblast) due to a Russian UAV attack.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, the Head of Kherson Oblast State Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Russian troops have dropped explosives from a drone on two residents of Kherson Oblast. The invaders have attacked people in Stanislav with a UAV.

A man, around 40, has succumbed to his injuries...

A woman has also been injured. Medical workers are currently providing her with the necessary care."

