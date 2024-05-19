All Sections
"One of Kharkiv residents' favourite places": mayor reports new Russian attack

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 19 May 2024, 15:52
Kharkiv. Stock photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Russian forces launched another attack on central Kharkiv on Sunday afternoon. Several people have been injured.

Source: Ihor Terekhov, Mayor of Kharkiv, on Telegram; Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration on Telegram 

Quote from Terekhov: "The final two hits were directed towards the centre of the city.

The first missile struck a graveyard, while the second hit one of Kharkiv residents’ favourite places.

Needless to say, there is no military infrastructure in either a cemetery or a recreation area."

Details: The mayor's office confirmed that there are casualties.

The Oblast Military Administration said the Russian missiles hit "an open area near the park zone" in the Shevchenkivsky district, near a football pitch.

Early reports say the Russians used guided aerial bombs.

Previously: At least five people were killed in a morning strike on Kharkiv Oblast on 19 May.

Subjects: Kharkivattack
