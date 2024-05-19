"One of Kharkiv residents' favourite places": mayor reports new Russian attack
Russian forces launched another attack on central Kharkiv on Sunday afternoon. Several people have been injured.
Source: Ihor Terekhov, Mayor of Kharkiv, on Telegram; Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration on Telegram
Quote from Terekhov: "The final two hits were directed towards the centre of the city.
The first missile struck a graveyard, while the second hit one of Kharkiv residents’ favourite places.
Needless to say, there is no military infrastructure in either a cemetery or a recreation area."
Details: The mayor's office confirmed that there are casualties.
The Oblast Military Administration said the Russian missiles hit "an open area near the park zone" in the Shevchenkivsky district, near a football pitch.
Early reports say the Russians used guided aerial bombs.
Previously: At least five people were killed in a morning strike on Kharkiv Oblast on 19 May.
Support UP or become our patron!