Number of combat clashes at contact line increases to more than 90, Russians intensify attacks on Kharkiv front

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 19 May 2024, 17:41
Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

More than 90 combat clashes took place on the contact line as of 16:00 Sunday. The Russian forces shelled Sumy Oblast with artillery, and most of the attacks were on the Pokrovsk and Siversk fronts.

Source: report General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine 

Details: Russians shelled the settlements of Sopych, Nova Huta and Iskryskivshchyna (Sumy Oblast) with artillery. Ukrainian defenders are holding their positions, attacking the Russians and destroying their equipment.

On the Kharkiv front, the activity of Russian forces has decreased slightly. 8 combat clashes have taken place so far. The Russians continue to try to break through the Ukrainian defences near Vovchansk, Starytsia and Lyptsi. Ukrainian soldiers are confidently holding their positions, inflicting significant losses on Russian troops and carrying out their own counterattacks.

On the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian soldiers repelled five attacks, with two more still ongoing. Battles took place near Synkivka, Ivanivka, Berestove and Stelmakhivka.

Fierce fighting is taking place on the Siversk front. 21 combat clashes have taken place in the areas of Bilohorivka, Verkhniokamianske, Rozdolivka and Ivano-Dariivka. Another one is ongoing. Ukrainian soldiers are using available assets to suppress the Russian offensive potential and sometimes conduct counterattacks.

On the Kramatorsk front, the Russians conducted 13 attacks, in particular, near Vasylivka, Kalynivka, Klishchiivka and Ivanivske. One is still ongoing.

The attack of the Russians on the Pokrovsk front continues without  ceasing. They tried to break through the Ukrainian defences 23 times near Yevhenivka, Novooleksandrivka, Novoselivka Persha, Sieverne, Umanske and Netailove. Ten clashes out of the total number of them in this front are still ongoing.

The Russians doubled the number of attacks on the Kurakhove front. The number of combat clashes increased from five to ten. Another one is currently ongoing.

On the Prydniprovske front, the Russians attacked the Ukrainian positions four times near Krynky, but to no avail. Ukrainian soldiers are currently repelling the fifth attack.

The situation on all other fronts is currently stable.

