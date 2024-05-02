Russians attack Kharkiv Oblast, 2 people injured

On 2 May, the Russian military attacked the settlements of Petropavlivka, Kucherivka and Kupoansk-Vuzlovyi in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring a 63-year-old woman and a 66-year-old man.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "At 7:00 (Kyiv time), a 63-year-old woman was injured in a Russian attack on the village of Petropavlivka, Kupiansk district. She has been hospitalised.

Advertisement:

A Russian drone attacked a car at 10:00 in the village of Kucherivka, Kupiansk district. No casualties."

Details: Syniehubov reports that later, at 11:30, the Russians attacked Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi. A 66-year-old man was injured in the Russian attack. He was not hospitalised.

Support UP or become our patron!