All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy says new US military aid package is critical as Russians intensify attacks

Tetyana OliynykFriday, 24 May 2024, 23:10
Zelenskyy says new US military aid package is critical as Russians intensify attacks
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Stock photo: President’s Office

On the evening of 24 May, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the United States for its new US$275 million military aid package.

Source: Zelenskyy on Twitter (X) 

Details: The head of state expressed his gratitude to US President Joe Biden, the US Congress, both parties and the American people for the new package, which includes much-needed long-range missiles, precision artillery munitions, anti-tank capabilities, and other weapons.

Advertisement:

Quote: "This package is critical right now, as the enemy intensifies attacks along the front line. Today in Kharkiv, I witnessed firsthand the importance of strengthening our warriors in order to protect our people, our cities, and our communities.

Freedom is the value both of our nations hold dear. To protect it, we require continued strong support from the United States and other allies."

Background: On Friday 24 May, the United States announced a new military aid package for Ukraine worth US$275 million which includes HIMARS ammunition, artillery shells and mortar rounds.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Zelenskyyaid for UkraineUSA
Advertisement:

Boxers Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury will face off in a rematch on 21 December

Sweden donates its largest aid package to Ukraine

Donald Trump says he would bomb Moscow and Beijing – WP

Russians launch 4 mechanised attacks in Donetsk to test reaction – ISW

Russians have partial success on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff

Ukraine's Speaker Stefanchuk explains why he does not hold presidential power, as Putin claimed

All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy: Putin is powerless without lies, fears Peace Summit outcomes
Zelenskyy: Ukraine's Armed Forces control border areas of Kharkiv Oblast
Illegitimately "elected" Putin claims Zelenskyy's legitimacy is over
RECENT NEWS
14:27
Lithuania to provide radars for German initiative on air defence for Ukraine
14:00
Swedish PM on largest military aid package: Ukraine's fight is our fight
13:57
Lithuania to allocate €5 million to rebuild schools and kindergartens in Ukraine
13:50
Russians shell Nikopol, injuring 2 civilians and damaging power line – photos
13:47
Czechia urges allies to fulfil financial commitments for ammunition for Ukraine
13:39
Power outages in Rivne Oblast due to UAV attack
13:32
Boxers Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury will face off in a rematch on 21 December
13:11
EXPLAINERWhy protests erupted in Armenia and whether Moscow can preserve its influence over the country
12:53
Ukraine's Air Force may receive AEW&C aircraft from Sweden, significantly boosting Ukraine's aerial capabilities
12:32
Couple who survived attack on hypermarket in Kharkiv contacts police not to be searched for
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: