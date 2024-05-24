Zelenskyy says new US military aid package is critical as Russians intensify attacks

On the evening of 24 May, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the United States for its new US$275 million military aid package.

Source: Zelenskyy on Twitter (X)

Details: The head of state expressed his gratitude to US President Joe Biden, the US Congress, both parties and the American people for the new package, which includes much-needed long-range missiles, precision artillery munitions, anti-tank capabilities, and other weapons.

Я вдячний Президенту США Джо Байдену, Конгресу США та обом партіям, а також американському народу за новий пакет військової допомоги, оголошений сьогодні.



До нього увійшли вкрай необхідні ракети великої дальності, високоточні артилерійські боєприпаси, протитанкові засоби й інші… — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) May 24, 2024

Quote: "This package is critical right now, as the enemy intensifies attacks along the front line. Today in Kharkiv, I witnessed firsthand the importance of strengthening our warriors in order to protect our people, our cities, and our communities.

Freedom is the value both of our nations hold dear. To protect it, we require continued strong support from the United States and other allies."

Background: On Friday 24 May, the United States announced a new military aid package for Ukraine worth US$275 million which includes HIMARS ammunition, artillery shells and mortar rounds.

