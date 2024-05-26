All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


One man killed and four people injured as Russians continue attacks on Kharkiv Oblast

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 26 May 2024, 19:30
One man killed and four people injured as Russians continue attacks on Kharkiv Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast. Google Maps

A man was killed and four civilians were injured in a Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast on 26 May.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Quote: "On 26 May, Russian forces once again struck the city of Vovchansk. Two women aged 65 and 63 were injured.

Advertisement:

A 76-year-old man was killed in the village of Starytsia in the Chuhuiv district, and a 77-year-old woman was injured.

Also today, at about 16:00, a strike by an enemy FPV drone was documented in the village of Ivashky in the Zolochiv territorial hromada [an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]. Houses and outbuildings were damaged. A 29-year-old man suffered a shrapnel wound and received medical attention at the scene."

Background: On the afternoon of 26 May, Russian forces attacked Bohuslavka, Izium district, Kharkiv Oblast, killing a civilian woman. Two other people, including a nine-year-old boy, were injured.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Kharkiv Oblastwar
Advertisement:

Rolling blackouts possible on 3 June throughout the day in Ukraine

Coffins saying "French soldiers in Ukraine" left near Eiffel Tower in anti-Ukraine action in Paris

One of Ukraine's assault brigades publishes video from destroyed Vovchansk

Ukrainian volunteers attacked by Russian-speaking foreigners in Prague – video

updatedZelenskyy: China discourages other countries from attending Peace Summit

Ukrainian defenders destroy 24 out of 25 Russian Shaheds overnight

All News
Kharkiv Oblast
Russians bombard Izium district, killing elderly woman and injuring child
UK Defence Intelligence asserts Russia did not achieve Putin's goals in Kharkiv Oblast
Russia's premature launch of offensive in northern Kharkiv Oblast proved to be failure – ISW
RECENT NEWS
21:08
Saudi Arabia will not attend Peace Summit because of Russia's absence
20:22
Ukrainian athletes win gold and bronze at Diamond League stage in Stockholm
20:18
Russian forces carry out airstrikes in Kharkiv Oblast and undertake unsuccessful assault near Starytsia – General Staff report
19:12
Rolling blackouts possible on 3 June throughout the day in Ukraine
18:54
Coffins saying "French soldiers in Ukraine" left near Eiffel Tower in anti-Ukraine action in Paris
18:46
Ukrainian soldier proposes to his sweetheart after joining Ukraine's Armed Forces to free her from Russian occupation – video
18:44
UK intelligence reveals consequences of detention of "highly competent" Russian general
18:27
Many videos about conflicts between military-age Ukrainians and enlistment offices are Russian PSYOPs – Ukraine's Ground Forces
17:57
Zelenskyy to go to Philippines after Singapore
16:21
Russians damage port infrastructure in Odesa, Ukraine's Navy dismiss Russian reports claiming destruction of Ukrainian vessels
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: