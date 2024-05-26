One man killed and four people injured as Russians continue attacks on Kharkiv Oblast

A man was killed and four civilians were injured in a Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast on 26 May.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Quote: "On 26 May, Russian forces once again struck the city of Vovchansk. Two women aged 65 and 63 were injured.

A 76-year-old man was killed in the village of Starytsia in the Chuhuiv district, and a 77-year-old woman was injured.

Also today, at about 16:00, a strike by an enemy FPV drone was documented in the village of Ivashky in the Zolochiv territorial hromada [an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]. Houses and outbuildings were damaged. A 29-year-old man suffered a shrapnel wound and received medical attention at the scene."

Background: On the afternoon of 26 May, Russian forces attacked Bohuslavka, Izium district, Kharkiv Oblast, killing a civilian woman. Two other people, including a nine-year-old boy, were injured.

