IBF will not take away Usyk's championship belt on 1 June

Friday, 31 May 2024, 12:57
Oleksandr Usyk. Stock photo: Getty Images

Oleksandr Usyk, a Ukrainian boxer (22-0, 14 KO), has retained his status as an absolute world champion.

Source: Dan Rafael, insider, on Twitter (X)

Details: The International Boxing Federation (IBF) has issued an order under which Daniel Dubios (UK) and Filip Hgrovic (Croatia) will fight for the belt of an interim world champion.

Usyk will remain the owner of a regular title – at least for now. Earlier, his team asked the IBF to allow him to not hold a mandatory title defence so that the status of absolute world champion would be at stake in the rematch against Tyson Fury.

Earlier, Turki Al-Sheikh, Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority of Saudi Arabia, announced the date of the second Usyk-Fury match.

