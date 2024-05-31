All Sections
Ukraine signs security agreement with 15th state, Norway

Khrystyna Bondarieva , OLEKSANDR SHUMILINFriday, 31 May 2024, 14:38
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, and Jonas Gahr Støre, Prime Minister of Norway, have signed the agreement on cooperation in the security sector and long-term support in Stockholm on 31 May.

Source: European Pravda with reference to the press service of Zelenskyy

Details: This year Norway will supply Ukraine with at least NOK 13.5 billion (approximately EUR 1.2 billion) worth of military aid. Norway is providing NOK 75 billion (EUR 6.4 billion) for the five-year period 2023–2027 under the Nansen Support Programme.

The support for Ukraine by Norway will last throughout the whole validity period of the agreement.

Under the agreement, Norway, jointly with the allies, will help Ukraine develop its capacities in the sector of modern fighter jets and is already expressing its readiness to supply Ukraine with the F-16 fighter jets.

Moreover, Norway will contribute to the development of naval capabilities in the Black and Azov Seas, continue providing NASAMS systems and equipment for them, and train the operators.

Ukraine and Norway will also work towards deepening defence-industrial cooperation.

Non-military blocs of the agreement provide for the support of the Ukrainian Peace Formula, sanctions, compensating the damage, bringing the aggressor to justice, as well as helping in economic recovery, humanitarian demining, protecting critical infrastructure and fighting Russian propaganda. Norwegian hospitals will provide aid for Ukrainians.

Norway will also work on Ukraine’s future NATO membership.

Norway is the 15th state to have signed a bilateral security agreement under the provisions of the G7 Vilnius declaration.

In total, Ukraine has signed 14 bilateral security agreements: with the UK, Germany, France, Denmark, Canada, Italy, the Netherlands, Finland, Latvia, Spain, Belgium, Portugal, Sweden and Iceland. The agreements with the two latter states were signed on 31 May in Stockholm.

The agreements do not provide for the mechanism of ratification in the parliaments of these states.

Reportedly, Zelenskyy and his US counterpart Joe Biden will soon sign a bilateral security agreement in Italy ahead of the Peace Summit on 15-16 June in Switzerland.

Subjects: NorwayUkraine
