All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia claims Ukraine deployed ATACMS in last night's strike on Crimea

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 4 May 2024, 08:49
Russia claims Ukraine deployed ATACMS in last night's strike on Crimea
The Army Tactical Missile System, or ATACMS. Photo: Getty Images

Russian occupation forces in Crimea have claimed that Ukraine deployed ATACMS missiles to strike the peninsula on the night of 3-4 May, with Russian air defence downing all missiles.

Source: Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation

Details: The Russian Defence Ministry said that Russian air defence systems shot down four US-made long-range ATACMS missiles.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: RussiaoccupationCrimeamissile strike
Advertisement:

NYT finds where Belarus might store Russian nuclear weapons – photos

Biden approves US$400 million in military aid to Ukraine

Zelenskyy slams Slovakia's PM for insulting Slovaks who raised money for shells for Ukraine

Slovak president arrives in Ukraine on farewell visit – photo

Ukrainians change their preference from strong leader to democratic system – survey

Power engineers double duration of electricity restrictions for industrial consumers

All News
Russia
US to help NATO and EU punish Russia for cyberattacks against European countries
Negotiating position to be handed over to Russia after June peace summit
UK Foreign Secretary opposes "NATO soldiers killing Russian military personnel"
RECENT NEWS
23:40
Fighting for grey zone settlements continues in Kharkiv Oblast – Ukrainian General Staff
22:52
Explosions reported at oil depot in temporarily occupied Rovenky, Luhansk Oblast – videos
22:20
White House does not expect serious breakthroughs from Russia’s offensive in Kharkiv Oblast
21:35
Zelenskyy: Additional Ukrainian forces sent to Kharkiv fronts
21:21
€3 billion in profits from Russian assets is "almost nothing" – Ukraine's Justice Minister
21:14
Zelenskyy: Heavy fighting reported across entire frontline by Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief
21:00
Canada provides over US$55 million to Germany's air defence for Ukraine initiative
20:54
Zelenskyy personally invites Argentinian president to Peace Summit
20:39
Ukrainska Pravda and Media Development Foundation honour Ukrainian journalists at conference in Bucha – photos
20:37
Pentagon reveals contents of US$400 million military aid package for Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: