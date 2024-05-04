Russia claims Ukraine deployed ATACMS in last night's strike on Crimea

The Army Tactical Missile System, or ATACMS. Photo: Getty Images

Russian occupation forces in Crimea have claimed that Ukraine deployed ATACMS missiles to strike the peninsula on the night of 3-4 May, with Russian air defence downing all missiles.

Source: Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation

Details: The Russian Defence Ministry said that Russian air defence systems shot down four US-made long-range ATACMS missiles.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!