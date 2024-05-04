Russia claims Ukraine deployed ATACMS in last night's strike on Crimea
Saturday, 4 May 2024, 08:49
Russian occupation forces in Crimea have claimed that Ukraine deployed ATACMS missiles to strike the peninsula on the night of 3-4 May, with Russian air defence downing all missiles.
Source: Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation
Details: The Russian Defence Ministry said that Russian air defence systems shot down four US-made long-range ATACMS missiles.
