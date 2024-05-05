All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Firefighters spend half a day extinguishing conflagrations after Russian attack on Sumy Oblast – photo, video

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 5 May 2024, 15:57
Firefighters spend half a day extinguishing conflagrations after Russian attack on Sumy Oblast – photo, video
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Firefighters in Sumy Oblast spent the morning of 5 May extinguishing huge fires caused by a Russian attack the night before.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: The State Emergency Service reported that Russian troops attacked a settlement in the Shostka district on the evening of 4 May.

Advertisement:

Large-scale fires broke out in a residential area and at a civilian facility.

 

At noon on Sunday, it was reported that the State Emergency Service had put out the fires.

Preliminary reports indicate that two people were injured.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Sumy OblastattackState Emergency Servicefire
Advertisement:

NYT finds where Belarus might store Russian nuclear weapons – photos

Biden approves US$400 million in military aid to Ukraine

Zelenskyy slams Slovakia's PM for insulting Slovaks who raised money for shells for Ukraine

Slovak president arrives in Ukraine on farewell visit – photo

Ukrainians change their preference from strong leader to democratic system – survey

Power engineers double duration of electricity restrictions for industrial consumers

All News
Sumy Oblast
Russian forces launch Shahed UAVs through Sumy Oblast, explosions rock Sumy
Russian forces attack energy assets in Sumy Oblast
Russians attack Sumy Oblast with unguided missiles, drones and air-dropped mines, causing more than 200 explosions over past 24 hours
RECENT NEWS
23:40
Fighting for grey zone settlements continues in Kharkiv Oblast – Ukrainian General Staff
22:52
Explosions reported at oil depot in temporarily occupied Rovenky, Luhansk Oblast – videos
22:20
White House does not expect serious breakthroughs from Russia’s offensive in Kharkiv Oblast
21:35
Zelenskyy: Additional Ukrainian forces sent to Kharkiv fronts
21:21
€3 billion in profits from Russian assets is "almost nothing" – Ukraine's Justice Minister
21:14
Zelenskyy: Heavy fighting reported across entire frontline by Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief
21:00
Canada provides over US$55 million to Germany's air defence for Ukraine initiative
20:54
Zelenskyy personally invites Argentinian president to Peace Summit
20:39
Ukrainska Pravda and Media Development Foundation honour Ukrainian journalists at conference in Bucha – photos
20:37
Pentagon reveals contents of US$400 million military aid package for Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: