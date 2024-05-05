Firefighters spend half a day extinguishing conflagrations after Russian attack on Sumy Oblast – photo, video

Firefighters in Sumy Oblast spent the morning of 5 May extinguishing huge fires caused by a Russian attack the night before.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: The State Emergency Service reported that Russian troops attacked a settlement in the Shostka district on the evening of 4 May.

Large-scale fires broke out in a residential area and at a civilian facility.

At noon on Sunday, it was reported that the State Emergency Service had put out the fires.

Preliminary reports indicate that two people were injured.

