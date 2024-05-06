All Sections
Russian forces launch Shahed UAVs through Sumy Oblast, explosions rock Sumy

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO, Olha HlushchenkoMonday, 6 May 2024, 01:54
Russian forces launch Shahed UAVs through Sumy Oblast, explosions rock Sumy
Shahed UAVs. Photo: Getty Images

Russian Shahed loitering munitions were spotted flying through Sumy Oblast in a southwesterly direction on the evening of Sunday (5 May).

Source: Ukraine's Air Force; Suspilne Sumy, a Sumy-related branch of Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne

Details: At 23:28, a warning of the threat of attack UAVs was issued in Sumy Oblast.

At 23:31, the Air Force reported the movement of Shahed UAVs across Sumy Oblast in a southwesterly direction.

Later, a warning of the attack drone threat was also issued in Mykolaiv and Kherson oblasts.

"Sumy – enemy UAVs heading towards the city," the Air Force said at 00:06.

Afterwards, and at 00:58, Suspilne reported the sounds of explosions in the city.

At 01:38 and 01:43, Suspilne reported new explosions in Sumy.

At 01:53, the Air Force gave the all-clear.

Subjects: dronesShahed droneSumy Oblast
