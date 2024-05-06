Russia puts former secretary of Ukraine's Defence Council and minister of Internal Affairs on wanted list

The Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs put Arsen Avakov on the wanted list. Screenshot: RIA Novosti

The Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs has put Oleksii Danilov, former Secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council, and Arsen Avakov, former Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, on their wanted list.

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agencies RIA Novosti and TASS with reference to the website of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs

Details: In addition, Ukraine’s former Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin, former Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada and former Prime Minister Volodymyr Hroisman as well as former Minister of Information Policy Yurii Stets have been put on the wanted list..

It is noted that they are being sought under an article of the Criminal Code, which is not mentioned.

On 4 May, the website of Russia's Ministry of Internal Affairs posted a message about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy being put on the wanted list.

Later, the Russian Internal Affairs Ministry added Petro Poroshenko, former president of Ukraine, and Oleksandr Pavliuk, the current commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, to its wanted list.

