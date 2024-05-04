All Sections
Russia adds Ukraine's former president Poroshenko and Ground Forces Commander Pavliuk to its wanted list

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 4 May 2024, 19:01
Russia adds Ukraine's former president Poroshenko and Ground Forces Commander Pavliuk to its wanted list
Photo: RIA Novosti

The Russian Internal Affairs Ministry has added Petro Poroshenko, former president of Ukraine, and Oleksandr Pavliuk, the current commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, to its wanted list.

Source: RIA Novosti, a Kremlin-backed Russian news outlet, citing the website of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs

Details: Mykhailo Koval, formerly the acting defence minister of Ukraine and the current president of the National Defence University of Ukraine, was also added to the list.

The Russian Defence Ministry said Koval, Pavliuk and Poroshenko were wanted for violating an article in the Russian Criminal Code, but it did not specify which one.

Background:

  • On Saturday, 4 May, a message was posted on the website of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs saying that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was put on the wanted list.
  • Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry described Russia’s putting President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the wanted list as evidence of desperation of the Russian state machine and propaganda.

Subjects: RussiaArmed Forces
