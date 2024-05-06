Russians scrap remains of Avdiivka coke plant
Monday, 6 May 2024, 03:10
Ukraine's National Resistance Center has reported that Russian forces have begun to remove the remnants of the destroyed coke plant from occupied Avdiivka.
Source: Ukraine's National Resistance Center (NRC)
Quote: "The scrap is taken to the port of Mariupol. Of course, the income from the sale will be received by Denys Pushylin’s [the pro-Kremlin puppet leader of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic] dummy companies."
"Of the improvements in the destroyed city, only a worshipping cross was cynically installed by the occupiers on the site of the city, which no longer exists."
