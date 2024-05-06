Russians scrap remains of Avdiivka coke plant

Ukraine's National Resistance Center has reported that Russian forces have begun to remove the remnants of the destroyed coke plant from occupied Avdiivka.

Source: Ukraine's National Resistance Center (NRC)

Quote: "The scrap is taken to the port of Mariupol. Of course, the income from the sale will be received by Denys Pushylin’s [the pro-Kremlin puppet leader of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic] dummy companies."

"Of the improvements in the destroyed city, only a worshipping cross was cynically installed by the occupiers on the site of the city, which no longer exists."

