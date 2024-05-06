Russia has lost over 475,000 of its soldiers
Monday, 6 May 2024, 07:52
Ukraine’s Defence Forces are continuing to inflict losses on Russia as it has lost 1,040 soldiers, 34 armoured combat vehicles and 16 artillery systems over the past day alone.
Source: General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 6 May 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- 475,300 (+1,040) military personnel;
- 7,380 (+5) tanks;
- 14,213 (+34) armoured combat vehicles;
- 12,250 (+38) artillery systems;
- 1,057 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 791 (+1) air defence systems;
- 349 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 325 (+0) helicopters;
- 9,683 (+47) strategic and tactical UAVs;
- 2,148 (+1) cruise missiles;
- 26 (+0) ships and boats;
- 1 (+0) submarines;
- 16,477 (+59) vehicles and tankers;
- 2,008 (+6) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
