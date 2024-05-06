All Sections
Russia has lost over 475,000 of its soldiers

Iryna BalachukMonday, 6 May 2024, 07:52
Ukrainian soldier launching fire. Photo: Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ukraine’s Defence Forces are continuing to inflict losses on Russia as it has lost 1,040 soldiers, 34 armoured combat vehicles and 16 artillery systems over the past day alone.

Source: General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 6 May 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • 475,300 (+1,040) military personnel;
  • 7,380 (+5) tanks;
  • 14,213 (+34) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 12,250 (+38) artillery systems;
  • 1,057 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 791 (+1) air defence systems;
  • 349 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 325 (+0) helicopters;
  • 9,683 (+47) strategic and tactical UAVs;
  • 2,148 (+1) cruise missiles;
  • 26 (+0) ships and boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarines;
  • 16,477 (+59) vehicles and tankers;
  • 2,008 (+6) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

Subjects: Russia
