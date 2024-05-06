All Sections
Explosion hits bank premises in centre of Chernihiv – photos

STANISLAV POHORILOVMonday, 6 May 2024, 09:01
Explosion hits bank premises in centre of Chernihiv – photos
The scene of the incident. Photo: Ukraine’s National Police in Chernihiv Oblast

An explosion occurred at the premises of a bank in the centre of the city of Chernihiv on the morning of 6 May, causing a fire and damaging the building.

Source: Ukraine's National Police in Chernihiv Oblast on Telegram

Quote: "The police received a report of an explosion in a bank in the centre of Chernihiv at 04:00 this morning. The explosion caused a fire and the building has been damaged. No one was injured."

Details: It is reported that emergency workers, police investigative teams and bomb disposal experts are working at the scene, and the oblast police authorities have also arrived there.

 

The incident was registered in the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under Article 194.2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (intentional destruction or damage to property by explosion).

 

Update: The State Emergency Service has clarified that there was structural damage to the building followed by a fire covering an area of ​​140 square metres as a result of the explosion. Additionally, three cars parked nearby were damaged.

Firefighters reported that it took them almost an hour to extinguish the fire and start dismantling the destroyed building structures.

