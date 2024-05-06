EU chief diplomat opposes EU representatives attending Putin's "inauguration"

Josep Borrell, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, is opposed to European Union representatives attending the "inauguration" ceremony for Russian leader Vladimir Putin following his sham re-election this spring.

Source: Peter Stano, spokesperson for EU foreign affairs and security policy, during a briefing in Brussels on 6 May, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Stano said the Kremlin had issued invitations to Putin’s "inauguration" on Tuesday, 7 May to the offices of the missions of EU member states and the EU in Moscow.

He explained that discussions are currently being held with EU member states regarding the appropriate response. While the EU wants to take a unified foreign policy approach, the final decision has not yet been made, Stano said.

He added that EU chief diplomat Josep Borrell is opposed to the EU taking any part in tomorrow’s event.

Czechia, Estonia and Latvia have already confirmed that their representatives will not be attending Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s inauguration on 7 May.

On 25 April, the European Parliament adopted a resolution condemning the manner in which Vladimir Putin’s sham re-election was conducted and calling for those elections not to be recognised as legitimate.

