All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


EU chief diplomat opposes EU representatives attending Putin's "inauguration"

Khrystyna Bondarieva , VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 6 May 2024, 14:57
EU chief diplomat opposes EU representatives attending Putin's inauguration
Josep Borrell. Stock photo: Getty Images

Josep Borrell, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, is opposed to European Union representatives attending the "inauguration" ceremony for Russian leader Vladimir Putin following his sham re-election this spring.

Source: Peter Stano, spokesperson for EU foreign affairs and security policy, during a briefing in Brussels on 6 May, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Stano said the Kremlin had issued invitations to Putin’s "inauguration" on Tuesday, 7 May to the offices of the missions of EU member states and the EU in Moscow.

Advertisement:

He explained that discussions are currently being held with EU member states regarding the appropriate response. While the EU wants to take a unified foreign policy approach, the final decision has not yet been made, Stano said.

He added that EU chief diplomat Josep Borrell is opposed to the EU taking any part in tomorrow’s event.

Background:

  • Czechia, Estonia and Latvia have already confirmed that their representatives will not be attending Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s inauguration on 7 May.
  • On 25 April, the European Parliament adopted a resolution condemning the manner in which Vladimir Putin’s sham re-election was conducted and calling for those elections not to be recognised as legitimate.

Read more: We’re no longer referring to Putin as "president". Why not, and why it matters

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: PutinEU
Advertisement:

NYT finds where Belarus might store Russian nuclear weapons – photos

Biden approves US$400 million in military aid to Ukraine

Zelenskyy slams Slovakia's PM for insulting Slovaks who raised money for shells for Ukraine

Slovak president arrives in Ukraine on farewell visit – photo

Ukrainians change their preference from strong leader to democratic system – survey

Power engineers double duration of electricity restrictions for industrial consumers

All News
Putin
Putin orders nuclear weapons drills in response to Western "threats"
Latvia joins countries whose diplomats will not attend Putin's inauguration
Czechia and Estonia will not attend Putin's so-called inauguration
RECENT NEWS
23:40
Fighting for grey zone settlements continues in Kharkiv Oblast – Ukrainian General Staff
22:52
Explosions reported at oil depot in temporarily occupied Rovenky, Luhansk Oblast – videos
22:20
White House does not expect serious breakthroughs from Russia’s offensive in Kharkiv Oblast
21:35
Zelenskyy: Additional Ukrainian forces sent to Kharkiv fronts
21:21
€3 billion in profits from Russian assets is "almost nothing" – Ukraine's Justice Minister
21:14
Zelenskyy: Heavy fighting reported across entire frontline by Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief
21:00
Canada provides over US$55 million to Germany's air defence for Ukraine initiative
20:54
Zelenskyy personally invites Argentinian president to Peace Summit
20:39
Ukrainska Pravda and Media Development Foundation honour Ukrainian journalists at conference in Bucha – photos
20:37
Pentagon reveals contents of US$400 million military aid package for Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: