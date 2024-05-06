Zelenskyy hears report from Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief, recently returned from contact line

On Monday, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy chaired a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff, where he heard a report from Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the situation at the contact line.

Quote: "I've just held a meeting of the Staff. First, the contact line. The report by the Commander-in-Chief – he was on the contact line, directly in the brigades. He reported on the key challenges and needs. We are getting ready. There was also a report on our own production of weapons and manning of our brigades. We are doing our best to provide more weapons for our warriors."

Details: The President said the meeting also discussed supplies from Ukraine’s allies: the timing and the possibility of accelerating the actual delivery of weapons and shells.

Quote: "Political decisions must be followed by real logistics – the actual receipt of weapons by our warriors. All those involved must now work 24/7 with partners, including the United States."

Background: Due to the difficult situation in the east, Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi spent two days on the contact line, where Russian troops concentrated their main forces for an offensive.

