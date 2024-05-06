All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy hears report from Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief, recently returned from contact line

Yevhen KizilovMonday, 6 May 2024, 20:37
Zelenskyy hears report from Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief, recently returned from contact line
Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Oleksandr Syrskyi. Photo: Getty images

On Monday, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy chaired a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff, where he heard a report from Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the situation at the contact line.

Source: Zelenskyy in his evening video address

Quote: "I've just held a meeting of the Staff. First, the contact line. The report by the Commander-in-Chief – he was on the contact line, directly in the brigades. He reported on the key challenges and needs. We are getting ready. There was also a report on our own production of weapons and manning of our brigades. We are doing our best to provide more weapons for our warriors."

Advertisement:

Details: The President said the meeting also discussed supplies from Ukraine’s allies: the timing and the possibility of accelerating the actual delivery of weapons and shells.

Quote: "Political decisions must be followed by real logistics – the actual receipt of weapons by our warriors. All those involved must now work 24/7 with partners, including the United States."

Background: Due to the difficult situation in the east, Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi spent two days on the contact line, where Russian troops concentrated their main forces for an offensive.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Zelenskyywar
Advertisement:

NYT finds where Belarus might store Russian nuclear weapons – photos

Biden approves US$400 million in military aid to Ukraine

Zelenskyy slams Slovakia's PM for insulting Slovaks who raised money for shells for Ukraine

Slovak president arrives in Ukraine on farewell visit – photo

Ukrainians change their preference from strong leader to democratic system – survey

Power engineers double duration of electricity restrictions for industrial consumers

All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy's Office hopes to complete security agreement with US in May
Zelenskyy discusses work on security agreement with Estonian PM
Zelenskyy discusses Peace Summit and frontline situation in Ukraine with Lithuanian president
RECENT NEWS
23:40
Fighting for grey zone settlements continues in Kharkiv Oblast – Ukrainian General Staff
22:52
Explosions reported at oil depot in temporarily occupied Rovenky, Luhansk Oblast – videos
22:20
White House does not expect serious breakthroughs from Russia’s offensive in Kharkiv Oblast
21:35
Zelenskyy: Additional Ukrainian forces sent to Kharkiv fronts
21:21
€3 billion in profits from Russian assets is "almost nothing" – Ukraine's Justice Minister
21:14
Zelenskyy: Heavy fighting reported across entire frontline by Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief
21:00
Canada provides over US$55 million to Germany's air defence for Ukraine initiative
20:54
Zelenskyy personally invites Argentinian president to Peace Summit
20:39
Ukrainska Pravda and Media Development Foundation honour Ukrainian journalists at conference in Bucha – photos
20:37
Pentagon reveals contents of US$400 million military aid package for Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: