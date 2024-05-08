Explosions heard in Zaporizhzhia and Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast

A series of explosions rang out in the city of Zaporizhzhia on the night of 7-8 May. Explosions were also heard in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast.

Source: Suspilne

Details: The explosions occurred during Russia's missile strike on Ukraine.

Local journalists reported that sounds of explosions were heard in Zaporizhzhia three times.

Background:

Russia launched a missile attack on Ukraine on the night of 7-8 May. An air-raid warning was issued in all Ukrainian oblasts.

