Russia loses 970 soldiers and 13 tanks over past day
Wednesday, 8 May 2024, 08:10
Ukraine’s Defence Forces are continuing to inflict losses on Russia as it has lost 970 soldiers, 30 artillery systems and 13 tanks over the past day alone.
Source: General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 8 May 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]
Advertisement:
- 477,430 (+970) military personnel;
- 7,418 (+13) tanks;
- 14,246 (+19) armoured combat vehicles;
- 12,317 (+30) artillery systems;
- 1,057 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 792 (+0) air defence systems;
- 349 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 325 (+0) helicopters;
- 9,728 (+11) strategic and tactical UAVs;
- 2,151 (+2) cruise missiles;
- 26 (+0) ships and boats;
- 1 (+0) submarines;
- 16,549 (+40) vehicles and tankers;
- 2,019 (+2) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
Support UP or become our patron!