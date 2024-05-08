Russian strike on Kharkiv football ground: number of casualties increases to 7, including children

The number of people injured in the Russian bombardment of Kharkiv on the afternoon of 8 May has risen to seven, including four children.

Source: press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office on Telegram

Quote: "The investigation found that on the afternoon of 8 May, the enemy army fired on the city's Saltivskyi district. A hit was recorded on the grounds of a school sports stadium.

Seven civilians were injured, including four children: a girl aged 8, two boys aged 14, and a boy aged 15."

Details: The strike reportedly caused damage to a school and neighbouring residential buildings. A criminal investigation has been opened into the attack.

Law enforcement personnel and bomb technicians are now attempting to determine what type of ammunition the Russians used to strike the city.

Previously: On 8 May, Russian troops attacked a football ground in the city of Kharkiv, leaving five people injured, including children aged 12, 13 and 15.

