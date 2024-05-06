Russians target Kharkiv Oblast, consequences to be determined

On 6 May, Russian forces hit the villages of Cherkaski Tyshky and Lyptsi in Kharkiv Oblast.

Source: Syniehubov on Telegram; Suspilne.Kharkiv; Ukraine’s Air Force

Details: At 16:43, Ukraine’s Air Force reported a threat of Russian ballistic weapons from the east. At the same time, Suspilne.Kharkiv reported that an explosion had occurred in the city before the air-raid warning was issued. The outlet later reported another explosion in the city.

Syniehubov said at 16:47 that the Russians were attacking and urged people in Kharkiv and the surrounding area to seek shelter.

Update: Syniehubov reported at 17:30 that the Russians struck the villages of Cherkaski Tyshky and Lyptsi in Kharkiv Oblast at about 17:00.

"No injuries [have been reported] at the moment. Information about the destruction caused is being established."

