Russians attack on 7 fronts, 120 combat clashes recorded – Ukraine's General Staff report

Over the course of the day, Russian forces attacked seven fronts, with Ukrainian soldiers repulsing 35 attacks on the Avdiivka front alone. In total, 121 combat clashes were recorded in the past 24 hours.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 8 May

Details: On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, the operational situation has not changed significantly. There is no evidence of the development of offensive Russian groups.

Advertisement:

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the Russians maintain a military presence along the border, conduct sabotage and reconnaissance activities, attack settlements from Russian Federation territory, and increase the density of mine-explosive barriers along Ukraine's state border. The Russian forces launched airstrikes on the settlements of Bilyi Kolodiaz, Staryi Saltiv and Lukiantsi in Kharkiv Oblast. Over ten settlements suffered bombardments, including Bleshnia, Mykhalchyna Sloboda and Mistky in Chernihiv Oblast; and Prohres, Iskryskivshchyna, Basivka and Zapsillia in Sumy Oblast.

On the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian soldiers repelled seven attacks in the vicinity of Synkivka, Ivanivka and Berestove in Kharkiv Oblast; and Stelmakhivka, Luhansk Oblast, where the Russians attempted to improve their tactical position. Approximately ten settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Petropavlivka, Stepova Novoselivka and Berestove in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Lyman front, Ukraine’s Armed Forces repelled nine strikes in Luhansk Oblast’s Makiivka, Nevske, Novoliubivka and Serebrianka forest. Russian artillery and mortar fire affected over ten settlements, including Nevske in Luhansk Oblast and Terny, Yampolivka and Torske in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian soldiers repulsed 21 attacks in the vicinity of Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast and Andriivka, Verkhnokamianske, Novyi, Ivanivske and Klishchiivka in Donetsk Oblast, where the Russians attempted to strengthen their tactical position. The Russian forces also launched attacks in the vicinity of Chasiv Yar, Druzhba and Pivnichne in Donetsk Oblast. Over ten settlements came under artillery and mortar bombardment, including Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Hryhorivka and Chasiv Yar in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 35 attacks in the settlements of Novooleksandrivka, Yevhenivka, Sokil, Novopokrovske, Semenivka, Umanske, Netailove and Nevelske in Donetsk Oblast, where the Russians attempted to drive Ukrainian units out of their positions with the help of aviation. The Russians also launched attacks at the settlements of Oleksandropil, Novoselivka Persha, Karlivka and Moskovske in Donetsk Oblast. Artillery and mortar fire targeted approximately 20 settlements, including Novooleksandrivka, Sokil, Novopokrovske and Umanske in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukraine’s Defence Forces continue to contain the Russian forces in the vicinity of the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Paraskoviivka and Urozhaine in Donetsk Oblast, where the Russians attempted to break through the Ukrainian defences six times with aviation support. Over ten settlements came under artillery and mortar bombardment, including Krasnohorivka, Maksymilianivka and Heorhiivka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Orikhiv front, the Russians attacked Ukrainian positions 19 times around Staromaiorske in Donetsk Oblast. An airstrike was carried out near the village of Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Artillery and mortar fire targeted approximately 20 settlements, including Bilohiria, Robotyne and Kamianske in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

On the Kherson front, the Russians have not abandoned their objective of pushing out Ukrainian forces from the bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnipro River; they have launched one unsuccessful attack on Ukrainian troops' positions near the village of Krynky in Kherson Oblast. Artillery and mortar firing targeted approximately 20 settlements, including Krynky, Tiahynka, Kachkarivka, Kizomys and Stanislav in Kherson Oblast, as well as the city of Kherson.

Over the course of the day, the Ukrainian Defence Forces' aircraft and Rocket Forces units attacked three air defence systems, two artillery systems, and eight clusters of Russian personnel.

Support UP or become our patron!