Deputy PM Kubrakov's reappointment will not be considered until Infrastructure Ministry divided

Roman Kravets, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 9 May 2024, 11:55
Oleksandr Kubrakov. Photo: Dmytro Larin, Ukrainska Pravda

The issue of reappointing Oleksandr Kubrakov will not be on the agenda until the division of the Ministry of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development is complete. 

Source: Ukrainska Pravda sources in the Servant of the People faction

Details: Ukrainska Pravda sources have confirmed that Kubrakov’s reappointment will not be voted on in Parliament on 9 May. In the coming days, MPs and the Cabinet of Ministers will divide the ministry into two separate departments – the Ministry of Infrastructure and the Ministry of Regional Policy. 

So far, it is planned that Kubrakov will remain the acting infrastructure minister. At the same time, the question of whether the former deputy prime minister will be appointed to head the newly created ministry remains open. 

Background: 

Subjects: Ministry of InfrastructureKubrakov
