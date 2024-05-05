Russians drop explosives on educational institution in Kherson Oblast, fire breaks out – photo

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Beryslav. Photo: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Russian troops attacked an educational institution in Beryslav on the evening of 4 May, destroying it and causing a fire.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Last evening (4 May - ed.), the occupiers dropped explosives from drones on an educational institution in Beryslav that had been previously damaged by attacks."

Details: The report added that a fire had broken out at the site of the strike.

Fire at the strike site in Beryslav. Photo: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

