Ukrainian Security Service drones hit two oil depots in Russia – source

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 9 May 2024, 12:34
screenshot

Drones belonging to the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) have struck two oil transhipment depots in Russia's Krasnodar Krai.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda source in the SSU

Details: The source said the drones hit two oil depots in the village of Yurovka near the city of Anapa in Russia's Krasnodar Krai.

Advertisement:

These oil depots are transhipment points for the supply of fuel to Russian troops in occupied Crimea, as they are located near the peninsula, the source said.

Background: Ukrainian drones purportedly attacked an oil depot in the village of Yurovka near the city of Anapa in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai on the night of 8-9 May, and there were explosions in the Russian city of Belgorod, with fires breaking out.

Why this is important: Ukrainian special services officially refrain from commenting on drone attacks on Russian defence industry facilities and the Russian oil refining industry, which supply its defence. At the same time, the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) and Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) have repeatedly emphasised that these are legitimate targets for Ukraine, which has been resisting the Russians' superior forces in the war it initiated for ten years.

