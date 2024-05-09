Russians shell Kupiansk with artillery, one person killed – photos
A 51-year-old man was killed in a Russian shelling of Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast. A 48-year-old woman was also injured and hospitalised.
Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office
Quote: "The investigation claims that on 9 May, around 10:15 (Kyiv time), the Russian Armed Forces shelled Kupiansk with artillery. A 48-year-old woman was wounded and hospitalised. In addition, a 51-year-old man died in hospital from an explosive injury."
Details: A pre-trial investigation into the violation of laws and customs of war has been launched under the procedural guidance of the Kupiansk District Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv Oblast.
The prosecutors, together with police investigators, have already collected evidence and documented the aftermath of yet another war crime committed by the Russian Federation.
Support UP or become our patron!