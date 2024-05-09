Russians shell Kupiansk with artillery, one person killed – photos

A 51-year-old man was killed in a Russian shelling of Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast. A 48-year-old woman was also injured and hospitalised.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Aftermath of a Russian shelling. Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutorʼs Office

Quote: "The investigation claims that on 9 May, around 10:15 (Kyiv time), the Russian Armed Forces shelled Kupiansk with artillery. A 48-year-old woman was wounded and hospitalised. In addition, a 51-year-old man died in hospital from an explosive injury."

Aftermath of a Russian shelling. Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutorʼs Office

Details: A pre-trial investigation into the violation of laws and customs of war has been launched under the procedural guidance of the Kupiansk District Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv Oblast.

Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutorʼs Office

The prosecutors, together with police investigators, have already collected evidence and documented the aftermath of yet another war crime committed by the Russian Federation.

