Zelenskyy reinstates Hereha as Support Forces commander

STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 9 May 2024, 16:51
Zelenskyy reinstates Hereha as Support Forces commander
Dmytro Hereha. Photo: Wikipedia

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Dmytro Hereha as Commander of the Support Forces of Ukraine’s Armed Forces. Hereha was removed from this position in March 2024.

Source: presidential decree

Quote: "Dmytro Hereha shall be appointed as Commander of the Support Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine."

Details: Hereha was dismissed from the post on 4 May 2024 and replaced by Oleksandr Yakovets, who had served as head of the Engineering Forces and head of the Engineering Forces Command of the Armed Forces’ Support Forces since February 2020.

The reasons for the president's decision have not been disclosed.

Background: Hereha was appointed Commander of the Support Forces by order of the Minister of Defence on 9 August 2021 and discharged from that position by presidential decree on 4 March 2024.

