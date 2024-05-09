Eight civilians injured by Russian army in Nikopol in one day, including children – photo

The aftermath of Russian attack on Nikopol on 9 May. Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

On 9 May, Russian troops bombarded the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast the whole day, killing two people and injuring eight.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "A very difficult day for the Nikopol district. Continuous strikes from morning to evening. Artillery, Grad MLRS, and kamikaze drones. There were about two dozen attacks in total.

Advertisement:

Nikopol suffered the most. Two people in the city were killed. A total of eight people were injured, including girls aged 15 and 16. They are in a moderate condition."

The aftermath of Russian attack on Nikopol on 9 May Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

Details: Lysak said the blasts damaged eight apartment buildings and twenty-five houses. The roofs of two homes caught fire; the fires have been extinguished. Around 16 outbuildings, greenhouses, nearly 30 solar panels, power transmission lines and gas pipelines also suffered in the attack.

Damage was also caused to a kindergarten, a fire station, a charity building, a bank and shops. Twelve vehicles were destroyed, including emergency workers’ vehicles and an ambulance.

Attacks also occurred at Marhanets, Pokrovsk, Krasnohorivka and Myriv hromadas (an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories). The attack on Myriv hromada damaged houses, an outbuilding, and the electricity grid.

Background: It was previously reported that two people had been killed and two injured in a Russian attack on the town of Nikopol (Dnipropetrovsk Oblast) on the morning of 9 May.

The aftermath of Russian attack on Nikopol on 9 May Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

The aftermath of Russian attack on Nikopol on 9 May Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

Support UP or become our patron!