Eight civilians injured by Russian army in Nikopol in one day, including children – photo
On 9 May, Russian troops bombarded the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast the whole day, killing two people and injuring eight.
Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "A very difficult day for the Nikopol district. Continuous strikes from morning to evening. Artillery, Grad MLRS, and kamikaze drones. There were about two dozen attacks in total.
Nikopol suffered the most. Two people in the city were killed. A total of eight people were injured, including girls aged 15 and 16. They are in a moderate condition."
Details: Lysak said the blasts damaged eight apartment buildings and twenty-five houses. The roofs of two homes caught fire; the fires have been extinguished. Around 16 outbuildings, greenhouses, nearly 30 solar panels, power transmission lines and gas pipelines also suffered in the attack.
Damage was also caused to a kindergarten, a fire station, a charity building, a bank and shops. Twelve vehicles were destroyed, including emergency workers’ vehicles and an ambulance.
Attacks also occurred at Marhanets, Pokrovsk, Krasnohorivka and Myriv hromadas (an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories). The attack on Myriv hromada damaged houses, an outbuilding, and the electricity grid.
Background: It was previously reported that two people had been killed and two injured in a Russian attack on the town of Nikopol (Dnipropetrovsk Oblast) on the morning of 9 May.
