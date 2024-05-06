Russians damage Transfiguration Cathedral of Moscow-linked church in Nikopol – photo
Monday, 6 May 2024, 00:18
The Transfiguration Cathedral of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate in the city of Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast has suffered damage as a result of a Russian attack.
Source: website of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC-MP)
Details: The UOC-MP reported that the Transfiguration Cathedral in the city of Nikopol suffered damage due to overnight Russian artillery shelling.
Quote: "As a result of the shelling, the central entrance was severely damaged, the metal roof was pierced in some places and several windows were shattered.
Fragments of the projectile also cut through the cathedral walls and the church shop was destroyed."
