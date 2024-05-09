Russian and Ukrainian forces clashed 76 times today, most clashes occurred on Avdiivka front – Ukrainian General Staff report

Ukrainian soldier. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russian and Ukrainian forces clashed a total of 76 times today, with Russian forces carrying out five missile strikes and 72 airstrikes and deploying multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) 74 times to attack the positions of Ukrainian troops and civilian settlements.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 9 May

Quote from the General Staff: "Over the course of today, Ukrainian aircraft and units of Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery struck a Russian air defence system and 17 clusters of Russian military personnel."

Advertisement:

Details: On the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian forces repelled seven Russian assaults in the vicinity of Synkivka, Petropavlivka and Berestove (Kharkiv Oblast) and Stelmakhivka (Luhansk Oblast), where the Russians attempted to improve their tactical positions.

On the Lyman front, Ukraine’s Defence Forces repelled three Russian assaults in the vicinity of Novosadove and Torske (Donetsk Oblast) and the Serebrianka forest (Luhansk Oblast).

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian forces repelled 16 Russian assaults near Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast) and Verkhnokamianske, Novyi, Ivanivske, Stupochky and Klishchiivka (Donetsk Oblast), where aircraft-supported Russian forces attempted to improve their tactical positions.

Ukrainian forces repelled 20 Russian assaults near Kalynove, Novooleksandrivka, Novoselivka Persha, Umanske, Yasnoborodivka and Netailove (Donetsk Oblast) on the Avdiivka front, where aircraft-supported Russian forces tried to push Ukrainian units out of their positions.

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukraine’s Defence Forces are continuing to hold the Russians back near Kostiantynivka, Vodiane and Urozhaine (Donetsk Oblast), where Russian forces made six attempts to break through the Ukrainian defences.

On the Orikhiv front, Russian forces assaulted Ukrainian positions in the vicinity of Staromaiorske (Donetsk Oblast) and Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia Oblast) 16 times.

On the Kherson front, Russian forces continued their efforts to push Ukrainian units from their footholds on Dnipro River’s left (east) bank and undertook two unsuccessful assaults on Ukrainian positions in the vicinity of Krynky (Kherson Oblast).

Support UP or become our patron!