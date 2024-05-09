All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian and Ukrainian forces clashed 76 times today, most clashes occurred on Avdiivka front – Ukrainian General Staff report

Tetyana OliynykThursday, 9 May 2024, 19:21
Russian and Ukrainian forces clashed 76 times today, most clashes occurred on Avdiivka front – Ukrainian General Staff report
Ukrainian soldier. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russian and Ukrainian forces clashed a total of 76 times today, with Russian forces carrying out five missile strikes and 72 airstrikes and deploying multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) 74 times to attack the positions of Ukrainian troops and civilian settlements.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 9 May

Quote from the General Staff: "Over the course of today, Ukrainian aircraft and units of Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery struck a Russian air defence system and 17 clusters of Russian military personnel."

Advertisement:

Details: On the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian forces repelled seven Russian assaults in the vicinity of Synkivka, Petropavlivka and Berestove (Kharkiv Oblast) and Stelmakhivka (Luhansk Oblast), where the Russians attempted to improve their tactical positions.

On the Lyman front, Ukraine’s Defence Forces repelled three Russian assaults in the vicinity of Novosadove and Torske (Donetsk Oblast) and the Serebrianka forest (Luhansk Oblast).

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian forces repelled 16 Russian assaults near Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast) and Verkhnokamianske, Novyi, Ivanivske, Stupochky and Klishchiivka (Donetsk Oblast), where aircraft-supported Russian forces attempted to improve their tactical positions.

Ukrainian forces repelled 20 Russian assaults near Kalynove, Novooleksandrivka, Novoselivka Persha, Umanske, Yasnoborodivka and Netailove (Donetsk Oblast) on the Avdiivka front, where aircraft-supported Russian forces tried to push Ukrainian units out of their positions.

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukraine’s Defence Forces are continuing to hold the Russians back near Kostiantynivka, Vodiane and Urozhaine (Donetsk Oblast), where Russian forces made six  attempts to break through the Ukrainian defences.

On the Orikhiv front, Russian forces assaulted Ukrainian positions in the vicinity of Staromaiorske (Donetsk Oblast) and Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia Oblast) 16 times.

On the Kherson front, Russian forces continued their efforts to push Ukrainian units from their footholds on Dnipro River’s left (east) bank and undertook two unsuccessful assaults on Ukrainian positions in the vicinity of Krynky (Kherson Oblast).

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: General Staffwar
Advertisement:

Man who shot Slovak PM may belong to pro-Russian militarised group – photos

Intensity of combat action on Kharkiv front increases – Ukraine's General Staff

Rolling blackouts to be in effect throughout Ukraine on 16 May – Ukraine's national energy company

Emergency power outages implemented in Kyiv and number of oblasts

50 countries and organisations agreed to take part in Ukraine's Peace Summit in Switzerland

Zelenskyy strongly condemns assassination attempt on Slovak PM and wishes him speedy recovery

All News
General Staff
Russians intensify activities on Avdiivka front where 45 attacks occurred in 24 hours – Ukraine's General Staff
Over 80 combat clashes occur on front line over past 24 hours – Ukraine's General Staff
Russia loses 970 soldiers and 13 tanks over past day
RECENT NEWS
23:17
Explosions rock Sevastopol in Crimea, air defence responding – video
22:33
37 Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast recorded in one day, with one person killed and one wounded
22:07
Russian attack in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast kills 2 railway employees
22:04
US intelligence says Russia has stepped up disinformation campaign against Zelenskyy
21:56
Russian missile debris lands on porch
21:54
ID stops bullet and saves life of border guard in Vovchansk – photo
21:09
Man who shot Slovak PM may belong to pro-Russian militarised group – photos
21:00
Intensity of combat action on Kharkiv front increases – Ukraine's General Staff
20:55
Russians target densely populated district of Kharkiv, injuring people and damaging 5-storey building
20:47
Rolling blackouts to be in effect throughout Ukraine on 16 May – Ukraine's national energy company
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: